Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Inter Pipeline (IPPLF), Plains All American (PAA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Inter Pipeline (IPPLF – Research Report), Plains All American (PAA – Research Report) and TechnipFMC (FTI – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Inter Pipeline (IPPLF)

In a report issued on August 7, Robert Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Inter Pipeline, with a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 71.4% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, AltaGas, and Fortis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Inter Pipeline with a $10.66 average price target, a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a C$13.00 price target.

Plains All American (PAA)

In a report issued on August 7, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Plains All American, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 61.0% success rate. Scotto covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Green Plains Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Plains All American is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.40, representing a 44.1% upside. In a report issued on August 4, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

In a report issued on August 7, Magnus Olsvik from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC, with a price target of EUR7.30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Olsvik is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.1% and a 25.9% success rate. Olsvik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, Borr Drilling, and Kvaerner ASA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TechnipFMC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50, which is a 29.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, HSBC also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR7.90 price target.

