Analysts’ Top Services Picks: GP Strategies (GPX), Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on GP Strategies (GPX – Research Report) and Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

GP Strategies (GPX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Buy rating on GP Strategies today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.69, close to its 52-week low of $7.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -19.0% and a 24.0% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

GP Strategies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50, implying a 65.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Barrington also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zachary Silver maintained a Buy rating on Liberty Media Liberty Formula One yesterday and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.83, close to its 52-week low of $28.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.5% and a 25.6% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Entercom Communications, Nexstar Media Group, and Sinclair Broadcast.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liberty Media Liberty Formula One is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.00, representing a 59.1% upside. In a report issued on February 27, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

