March 4, 2021

Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Exicure (XCUR), Wendy’s (WEN)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Exicure (XCURResearch Report) and Wendy’s (WENResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Exicure (XCUR)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Exicure, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 62.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Exicure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.67.

Wendy’s (WEN)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on Wendy’s today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 59.6% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wendy’s with a $24.45 average price target, a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

