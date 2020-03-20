Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Cintas (CTAS), Darden (DRI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Cintas (CTAS – Research Report) and Darden (DRI – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Cintas (CTAS)

In a report released today, Kevin Mcveigh from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Cintas, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $177.49, close to its 52-week low of $160.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 55.0% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Heidrick & Struggles, ARAMARK Holdings, and Robert Half.

Cintas has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $232.50, a 29.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $175.00 price target.

Darden (DRI)

In a report released today, Jon Tower from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Darden, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.94, close to its 52-week low of $26.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -39.2% and a 0.0% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Red Robin Gourmet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Darden is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.62, implying a 57.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $50.00 price target.

