Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Chipotle (CMG), Humana (HUM)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chipotle (CMGResearch Report) and Humana (HUMResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Chipotle (CMG)

In a report released today, Peter Saleh from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Chipotle, with a price target of $1010.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $858.19, close to its 52-week high of $859.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Saleh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 74.7% success rate. Saleh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Domino’s Pizza, and Dunkin’ Brands.

Chipotle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $839.05, representing a -0.1% downside. In a report issued on December 30, Piper Jaffray also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $904.00 price target.

Humana (HUM)

J.P. Morgan analyst Gary Taylor maintained a Buy rating on Humana today and set a price target of $448.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $363.24, close to its 52-week high of $372.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 63.3% success rate. Taylor covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Universal Health, and DaVita.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Humana is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $364.92, implying a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $425.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

