Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Chegg (CHGG), Air Canada (ACDVF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chegg (CHGG – Research Report) and Air Canada (ACDVF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Chegg (CHGG)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Chegg, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.83, close to its 52-week high of $70.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 53.7% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Chegg has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.22, a -7.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Air Canada (ACDVF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor maintained a Buy rating on Air Canada yesterday and set a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.71.

Taylor has an average return of 46.4% when recommending Air Canada.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #1092 out of 6714 analysts.

Air Canada has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.48, implying a 42.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$35.00 price target.

