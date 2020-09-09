September 9, 2020   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Services   No comments

Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY), Perficient (PRFT)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAYResearch Report) and Perficient (PRFTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Ceridian HCM Holding today and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 65.6% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ceridian HCM Holding with a $83.75 average price target.

Perficient (PRFT)

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde reiterated a Buy rating on Perficient yesterday and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 55.8% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BIO-key International, WiMi Hologram Cloud, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Perficient with a $48.00 average price target, representing a 18.1% upside. In a report issued on August 24, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

