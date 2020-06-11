June 11, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts’ Top Services Picks: CAE (CAE), Canadian Pacific (CP)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CAE (CAEResearch Report), Canadian Pacific (CPResearch Report) and Starbucks (SBUXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

CAE (CAE)

RBC Capital analyst Steve Arthur maintained a Buy rating on CAE on June 9 and set a price target of C$29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 55.2% success rate. Arthur covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Martinrea International, Magna International, and Linamar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CAE with a $17.43 average price target, implying a -13.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Canadian Pacific (CP)

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Pacific on June 9 and set a price target of C$401.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $253.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 66.6% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, Republic Services, and Waste Connections.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Pacific with a $260.89 average price target, a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$365.00 price target.

Starbucks (SBUX)

RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril maintained a Buy rating on Starbucks yesterday and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 60.0% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Texas Roadhouse.

Starbucks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.40, a -3.6% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019