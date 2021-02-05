February 5, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Booz Allen (BAH)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Booz Allen (BAHResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Booz Allen (BAH)

In a report issued on January 29, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Booz Allen, with a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 58.7% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and Science Applications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Booz Allen is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $101.83, which is a 24.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

