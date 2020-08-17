Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF), McKesson (MCK)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF – Research Report) and McKesson (MCK – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

McKesson (MCK)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Hold rating on McKesson today and set a price target of $162.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $156.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 41.4% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Owens & Minor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for McKesson with a $180.77 average price target, representing a 13.0% upside. In a report issued on August 4, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $166.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.