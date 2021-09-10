Analysts’ Top Services Picks: ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO), Brinker International (EAT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO – Research Report) and Brinker International (EAT – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO)

LifeSci Capital analyst Adam Evertts PhD maintained a Buy rating on ALX Oncology Holdings on July 8 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.17.

According to TipRanks.com, PhD is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 47.1% success rate. PhD covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Olema Pharmaceuticals, Vincera Pharma, and MEI Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ALX Oncology Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $96.40, a 30.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 5, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

Brinker International (EAT)

Jefferies analyst Alexander Slagle maintained a Buy rating on Brinker International on August 19 and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.18.

Slagle has an average return of 36.3% when recommending Brinker International.

According to TipRanks.com, Slagle is ranked #1891 out of 7641 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brinker International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.79, a 29.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 9, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

