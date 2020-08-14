Analysts’ Top NA Picks: Brigham Minerals (MNRL), Purple Innovation (PRPL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the NA sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Brigham Minerals (MNRL – Research Report) and Purple Innovation (PRPL – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Buy rating on Brigham Minerals yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -19.4% and a 26.0% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Occidental Petroleum, and Black Stone Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brigham Minerals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.75.

Purple Innovation (PRPL)

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Purple Innovation, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.35, close to its 52-week high of $27.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 69.6% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Leggett & Platt.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Purple Innovation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.50, which is a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Craig-Hallum also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

