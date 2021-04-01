Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Uranium Royalty Corp (URCCF), Avient (AVNT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Uranium Royalty Corp (URCCF – Research Report), Avient (AVNT – Research Report) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Uranium Royalty Corp (URCCF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Katie Lachapelle maintained a Buy rating on Uranium Royalty Corp on February 12 and set a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Lachapelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 53.5% and a 78.8% success rate. Lachapelle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Lithium Americas, Fission Uranium, and Uranium Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uranium Royalty Corp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.61, representing a 2.3% upside. In a report issued on February 12, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.40 price target.

Avient (AVNT)

In a report issued on March 24, Laurence Alexander from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Avient, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.27, close to its 52-week high of $51.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 67.6% success rate. Alexander covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Eastman Chemical, and LyondellBasell.

Avient has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.17, a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

In a report issued on March 25, Ingrid Rico from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Wheaton Precious Metals, with a price target of C$71.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Rico is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 31.4% success rate. Rico covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Eldorado Gold, and Agnico Eagle.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wheaton Precious Metals with a $51.70 average price target, which is a 36.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

