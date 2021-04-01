April 1, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Uranium Royalty Corp (URCCF), Avient (AVNT)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Uranium Royalty Corp (URCCFResearch Report), Avient (AVNTResearch Report) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPMResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Uranium Royalty Corp (URCCF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Katie Lachapelle maintained a Buy rating on Uranium Royalty Corp on February 12 and set a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Lachapelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 53.5% and a 78.8% success rate. Lachapelle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Lithium Americas, Fission Uranium, and Uranium Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uranium Royalty Corp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.61, representing a 2.3% upside. In a report issued on February 12, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.40 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Avient (AVNT)

In a report issued on March 24, Laurence Alexander from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Avient, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.27, close to its 52-week high of $51.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 67.6% success rate. Alexander covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Eastman Chemical, and LyondellBasell.

Avient has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.17, a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

In a report issued on March 25, Ingrid Rico from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Wheaton Precious Metals, with a price target of C$71.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Rico is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 31.4% success rate. Rico covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Eldorado Gold, and Agnico Eagle.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wheaton Precious Metals with a $51.70 average price target, which is a 36.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019