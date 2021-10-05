Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF), Revival Gold (RVLGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF – Research Report) and Revival Gold (RVLGF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

In a report issued on September 10, Andrew Partheniou from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Trulieve Cannabis. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.36.

Partheniou has an average return of 3.8% when recommending Trulieve Cannabis.

According to TipRanks.com, Partheniou is ranked #1615 out of 7674 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Trulieve Cannabis with a $61.42 average price target, implying a 122.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Revival Gold (RVLGF)

In a report issued on September 23, Gabriel Gonzalez CFA from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Revival Gold, with a price target of C$1.45. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.52, close to its 52-week low of $0.46.

CFA has an average return of 2.6% when recommending Revival Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #3828 out of 7674 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Revival Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.15.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.