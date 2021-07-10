July 10, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Tenaris SA (TS)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Tenaris SA (TSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Tenaris SA (TS)

In a report issued on April 30, Robert Pulleyn from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Tenaris SA, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Pulleyn is ranked #4716 out of 7589 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tenaris SA with a $26.67 average price target, a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019