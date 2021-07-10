Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Tenaris SA (TS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Tenaris SA (TS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Tenaris SA (TS)

In a report issued on April 30, Robert Pulleyn from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Tenaris SA, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Pulleyn is ranked #4716 out of 7589 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tenaris SA with a $26.67 average price target, a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

