March 2, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF), B2Gold (BTG)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAFResearch Report) and B2Gold (BTGResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF)

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is ranked #841 out of 5939 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SNC-Lavalin Group with a $34.29 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

B2Gold (BTG)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury reiterated a Buy rating on B2Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.99.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 66.9% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Eldorado Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for B2Gold with a $5.13 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019