Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Propetro Holding (PUMP), Canadian Natural (CNQ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Propetro Holding (PUMP – Research Report) and Canadian Natural (CNQ – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Propetro Holding (PUMP)

In a report released yesterday, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Propetro Holding, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.35, close to its 52-week low of $1.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -20.2% and a 26.3% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Propetro Holding with a $7.46 average price target.

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural yesterday and set a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -10.8% and a 39.5% success rate. Pardy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Vermilion Energy, Cenovus Energy, and Baytex Energy.

Canadian Natural has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.12, a 62.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$24.00 price target.

