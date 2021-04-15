Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG), The Valens (VLNCF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG – Research Report), The Valens (VLNCF – Research Report) and New Gold (NGD – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG)

In a report released yesterday, Tom Gallo from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Paramount Gold Nevada, with a price target of $2.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 61.9% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as New Found Gold Corp, Battle North Gold, and Marathon Gold.

Paramount Gold Nevada has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.03.

The Valens (VLNCF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Shaan Mir maintained a Buy rating on The Valens yesterday and set a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.93.

Mir has an average return of 35.7% when recommending The Valens.

According to TipRanks.com, Mir is ranked #4083 out of 7455 analysts.

The Valens has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.61.

New Gold (NGD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on New Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$2.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 60.4% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Gold is a Hold with an average price target of $2.19.

