Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: LANXESS (LNXSF), Corteva (CTVA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on LANXESS (LNXSF – Research Report) and Corteva (CTVA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

LANXESS (LNXSF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Tim Jones maintained a Buy rating on LANXESS on June 17 and set a price target of EUR78.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is ranked #2226 out of 7549 analysts.

LANXESS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.57, a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, Warburg Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Corteva (CTVA)

Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter reiterated a Buy rating on Corteva on June 15 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Begleiter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 71.0% success rate. Begleiter covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA, and Air Products and Chemicals.

Corteva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.40.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.