June 20, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: LANXESS (LNXSF), Corteva (CTVA)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on LANXESS (LNXSFResearch Report) and Corteva (CTVAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

LANXESS (LNXSF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Tim Jones maintained a Buy rating on LANXESS on June 17 and set a price target of EUR78.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is ranked #2226 out of 7549 analysts.

LANXESS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.57, a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, Warburg Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Corteva (CTVA)

Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter reiterated a Buy rating on Corteva on June 15 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Begleiter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 71.0% success rate. Begleiter covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA, and Air Products and Chemicals.

Corteva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.40.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019