Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Forterra (FRTA), Roxgold (ROGFF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Forterra (FRTA – Research Report) and Roxgold (ROGFF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Forterra (FRTA)

In a report issued on August 12, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Forterra, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.94, close to its 52-week high of $15.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 53.6% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Forterra is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.75, implying a -4.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Roxgold (ROGFF)

In a report issued on August 12, Wayne Lam from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Roxgold, with a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.22, close to its 52-week high of $1.34.

Lam has an average return of 9.1% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Lam is ranked #1493 out of 6892 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roxgold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.59.

