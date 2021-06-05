June 5, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Endeavour Silver (EXK)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Endeavour Silver (EXKResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Endeavour Silver (EXK)

PI Financial analyst Pi Financial maintained a Hold rating on Endeavour Silver on June 3 and set a price target of C$6.30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.22, close to its 52-week high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.07.


