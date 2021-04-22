Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Delta 9 Cannabis (DLTNF), GoGold Resources (GLGDF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Delta 9 Cannabis (DLTNF – Research Report) and GoGold Resources (GLGDF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Delta 9 Cannabis (DLTNF)

Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev maintained a Buy rating on Delta 9 Cannabis on April 7 and set a price target of $1.10. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 41.5% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Blue Lagoon Resources, Inception Mining, and THC Biomed INTL.

Delta 9 Cannabis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.10.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

GoGold Resources (GLGDF)

In a report issued on April 7, Gabriel Gonzalez CFA from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on GoGold Resources, with a price target of C$3.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.25, equals to its 52-week high of $2.25.

CFA has an average return of 10.5% when recommending GoGold Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #2294 out of 7461 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GoGold Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.92.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.