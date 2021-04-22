April 22, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Delta 9 Cannabis (DLTNF), GoGold Resources (GLGDF)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Delta 9 Cannabis (DLTNFResearch Report) and GoGold Resources (GLGDFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Delta 9 Cannabis (DLTNF)

Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev maintained a Buy rating on Delta 9 Cannabis on April 7 and set a price target of $1.10. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 41.5% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Blue Lagoon Resources, Inception Mining, and THC Biomed INTL.

Delta 9 Cannabis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.10.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

GoGold Resources (GLGDF)

In a report issued on April 7, Gabriel Gonzalez CFA from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on GoGold Resources, with a price target of C$3.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.25, equals to its 52-week high of $2.25.

CFA has an average return of 10.5% when recommending GoGold Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #2294 out of 7461 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GoGold Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.92.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019