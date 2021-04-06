April 6, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Celanese (CE), Allegiant Gold (AUXXF)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Celanese (CEResearch Report) and Allegiant Gold (AUXXFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Celanese (CE)

In a report issued on March 25, Laurence Alexander from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Celanese, with a price target of $177.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $153.72, close to its 52-week high of $155.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 68.9% success rate. Alexander covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Celanese with a $163.00 average price target, a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Allegiant Gold (AUXXF)

In a report issued on March 26, Mark Reichman from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Allegiant Gold, with a price target of $0.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 42.9% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Endeavour Silver, Comstock Mining, and Chakana Copper.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allegiant Gold with a $0.80 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

