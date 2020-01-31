Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Canadian Natural (CNQ), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Canadian Natural (CNQ – Research Report) and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

National Bank analyst Travis Wood maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Natural today and set a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.13.

Wood has an average return of 23.8% when recommending Canadian Natural.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is ranked #3771 out of 5866 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Natural with a $33.83 average price target.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

National Bank analyst Mike Parkin maintained a Hold rating on Kirkland Lake Gold today and set a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkin ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.2% and a 32.5% success rate. Parkin covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Newmont Mining, Eldorado Gold, and Yamana Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kirkland Lake Gold is a Hold with an average price target of $48.03, which is a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$65.00 price target.

