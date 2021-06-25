Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: B2Gold (BTG), Gold Standard Ventures (GSV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on B2Gold (BTG – Research Report), Gold Standard Ventures (GSV – Research Report) and Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

B2Gold (BTG)

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on B2Gold, with a price target of C$9.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.36, close to its 52-week low of $4.16.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 66.0% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on B2Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.38, implying a 68.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 14, National Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$10.00 price target.

Gold Standard Ventures (GSV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Gold Standard Ventures today and set a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.56, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 64.8% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Gold Nevada, New Found Gold Corp, and Argonaut Gold.

Gold Standard Ventures has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.30, which is a 132.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Stifel Nicolaus also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.70 price target.

Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

In a report released yesterday, Sebastian Satz from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Wacker Chemie AG, with a price target of EUR161.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $162.00, close to its 52-week high of $175.60.

Satz has an average return of 5.0% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Satz is ranked #1469 out of 7564 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wacker Chemie AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $172.56, a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 21, BNP Paribas also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR155.00 price target.

