Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Alamos Gold (AGI), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alamos Gold (AGI – Research Report) and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Alamos Gold (AGI)

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Ryan Hanley maintained a Buy rating on Alamos Gold on December 10 and set a price target of C$20.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanley is ranked #5193 out of 7142 analysts.

Alamos Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.33, which is a 46.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$17.50 price target.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

National Bank analyst Mike Parkin upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to Buy today and set a price target of C$72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkin is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 37.7% success rate. Parkin covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centerra Gold, Eldorado Gold, and Barrick Gold.

Kirkland Lake Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.62, which is a 54.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

