Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Aemetis (AMTX), Pretium Resources (PVG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aemetis (AMTX – Research Report) and Pretium Resources (PVG – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Aemetis (AMTX)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Aemetis, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 60.1% and a 49.3% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aemetis with a $28.00 average price target.

Pretium Resources (PVG)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Pretium Resources today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 49.9% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pretium Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.71, implying a 42.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, National Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$16.00 price target.

