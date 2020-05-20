Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Zosano Pharma (ZSAN), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN – Research Report) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Zosano Pharma, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.87, close to its 52-week low of $0.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 46.0% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zosano Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00, implying a 257.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Barclays analyst Balaji Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $183.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $113.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 37.1% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Bausch Health Companies, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jazz Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $156.86, representing a 36.8% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $132.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.