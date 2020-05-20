May 20, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Zosano Pharma (ZSAN), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zosano Pharma (ZSANResearch Report) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Zosano Pharma, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.87, close to its 52-week low of $0.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 46.0% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zosano Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00, implying a 257.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Barclays analyst Balaji Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $183.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $113.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 37.1% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Bausch Health Companies, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jazz Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $156.86, representing a 36.8% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $132.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019