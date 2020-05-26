Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR), Palatin Technologies (PTN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR – Research Report), Palatin Technologies (PTN – Research Report) and Option Care Health (OPCH – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals on May 22 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 49.0% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.40, a 105.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Palatin Technologies (PTN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Palatin Technologies on May 22 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.47, close to its 52-week low of $0.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 48.1% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Palatin Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50, representing a 440.2% upside. In a report issued on May 12, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Option Care Health (OPCH)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Option Care Health yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 57.7% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Option Care Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.67.

