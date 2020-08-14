Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: vTv Therapeutics (VTVT), Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT – Research Report), Acer Therapeutics (ACER – Research Report) and Keros Therapeutics (KROS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on vTv Therapeutics, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 35.9% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on vTv Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00, a 190.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Acer Therapeutics, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 55.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acer Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Keros Therapeutics (KROS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Keros Therapeutics today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.05, close to its 52-week high of $42.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 42.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Keros Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.67, a 26.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

