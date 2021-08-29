Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN), DarioHealth (DRIO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN – Research Report) and DarioHealth (DRIO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)

In a report issued on August 24, Rami Katkhuda from LifeSci Capital initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Viridian Therapeutics and a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Katkhuda is ranked #6914 out of 7641 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viridian Therapeutics with a $32.67 average price target, implying a 134.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

DarioHealth (DRIO)

In a report issued on August 26, Rakhit Rahul from LifeSci Capital initiated coverage with a Buy rating on DarioHealth and a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.91, close to its 52-week low of $10.01.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DarioHealth with a $25.44 average price target, a 106.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 16, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

