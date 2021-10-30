Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX – Research Report), Kezar Life Sciences (KZR – Research Report) and Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics on October 25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 45.9% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Vaccitech Plc, and Beyondspring.

Viking Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

In a report issued on October 26, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Kezar Life Sciences. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 42.2% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kezar Life Sciences with a $13.67 average price target.

Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

In a report issued on October 28, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Lyra Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.30, close to its 52-week low of $5.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 47.3% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lyra Therapeutics with a $28.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.