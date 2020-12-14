December 14, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Veru (VERU), Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Veru (VERUResearch Report), Acceleron Pharma (XLRNResearch Report) and BridgeBio Pharma (BBIOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Veru (VERU)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brandon Folkes reiterated a Buy rating on Veru on December 9 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Folkes is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 39.4% success rate. Folkes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Surgalign Holdings, Aziyo Biologics, and Alkermes.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veru is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.00, a 57.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma today and set a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $124.28, close to its 52-week high of $125.42.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.6% and a 56.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acceleron Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $130.50, implying a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.35, close to its 52-week high of $62.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 45.7% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

BridgeBio Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.57, implying a -2.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019