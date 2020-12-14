Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Veru (VERU), Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Veru (VERU – Research Report), Acceleron Pharma (XLRN – Research Report) and BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Veru (VERU)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brandon Folkes reiterated a Buy rating on Veru on December 9 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Folkes is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 39.4% success rate. Folkes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Surgalign Holdings, Aziyo Biologics, and Alkermes.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veru is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.00, a 57.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma today and set a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $124.28, close to its 52-week high of $125.42.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.6% and a 56.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acceleron Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $130.50, implying a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.35, close to its 52-week high of $62.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 45.7% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

BridgeBio Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.57, implying a -2.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

