Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Vascular Biogenics (VBLT), Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT – Research Report) and Beam Therapeutics (BEAM – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics, with a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.5% and a 54.2% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vascular Biogenics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.56, implying a 163.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Beam Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 56.9% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Beam Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

