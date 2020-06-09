June 9, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Urovant Sciences (UROV), Neurocrine (NBIX)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Urovant Sciences (UROVResearch Report), Neurocrine (NBIXResearch Report) and ThermoGenesis Holdings (THMOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Urovant Sciences (UROV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Urovant Sciences today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 62.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Urovant Sciences with a $33.00 average price target.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 50.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $124.46 average price target, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report issued on June 1, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $126.00 price target.

ThermoGenesis Holdings (THMO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Sean Lee CFA maintained a Buy rating on ThermoGenesis Holdings today and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.52.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 75.0% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as CASI Pharmaceuticals, Gritstone Oncology, and Alphatec Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ThermoGenesis Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50.

