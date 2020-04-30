April 30, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: United Therapeutics (UTHR), Anthem (ANTM)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on United Therapeutics (UTHRResearch Report) and Anthem (ANTMResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

In a report released yesterday, Martin Auster from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on United Therapeutics, with a price target of $129.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.31, close to its 52-week high of $116.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 53.4% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Allena Pharmaceuticals.

United Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.50, a 30.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

Anthem (ANTM)

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Buy rating on Anthem today and set a price target of $355.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $277.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 56.7% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

Anthem has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $330.90, a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $423.00 price target.

