Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Teleflex (TFX), EDAP TMS (EDAP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Teleflex (TFX – Research Report), EDAP TMS (EDAP – Research Report) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Teleflex (TFX)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Teleflex today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $380.28, close to its 52-week high of $405.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 62.6% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teleflex is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $425.60, implying a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $431.00 price target.

EDAP TMS (EDAP)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on EDAP TMS, with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.73.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 46.9% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EDAP TMS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.25, which is a 52.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

In a report released today, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 31.9% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Flexion Therapeutics, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Aerie Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avadel Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.17.

