November 13, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD), Pulmatrix (PULM)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMDResearch Report), Pulmatrix (PULMResearch Report) and Tyme Technologies (TYMEResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer upgraded Tactile Systems Technology to Buy, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 53.1% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Cardiovascular Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tactile Systems Technology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $58.67, a 53.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Pulmatrix (PULM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Pulmatrix today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 45.6% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pulmatrix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Tyme Technologies (TYME)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Tyme Technologies, with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.95, close to its 52-week low of $0.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 38.5% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Trillium Therapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tyme Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.75.

