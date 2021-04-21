Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

In a report issued on March 9, Justin Walsh from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Syndax Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.8% and a 0.0% success rate. Walsh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vor Biopharma, GT Biopharma, and Precigen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.33, which is a 104.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.