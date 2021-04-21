April 21, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

In a report issued on March 9, Justin Walsh from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Syndax Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.8% and a 0.0% success rate. Walsh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vor Biopharma, GT Biopharma, and Precigen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.33, which is a 104.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019