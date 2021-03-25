Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN), Theratechnologies (THTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN – Research Report), Theratechnologies (THTX – Research Report) and Aptose Biosciences (APTO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Strata Skin Sciences, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.4% and a 61.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Strata Skin Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

Theratechnologies (THTX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Buy rating on Theratechnologies yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 40.2% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Akero Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Theratechnologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 47.5% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptose Biosciences with a $11.40 average price target, implying an 115.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

