Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE), Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEResearch Report) and Fortress Biotech (FBIOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Sorrento Therapeutics, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 54.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Fortress Biotech today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 43.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortress Biotech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50, representing a 237.3% upside. In a report issued on May 8, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

