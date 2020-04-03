Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Seattle Genetics (SGEN), Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Seattle Genetics (SGEN – Research Report), Minerva Neurosciences (NERV – Research Report) and Ovid Therapeutics (OVID – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $117.53, close to its 52-week high of $124.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 35.6% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Beyondspring, and Exelixis.

Seattle Genetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $128.42, implying a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

In a report issued on March 31, Myles Minter from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Minerva Neurosciences. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 45.5% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Axsome Therapeutics, and Karuna Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Minerva Neurosciences with a $20.00 average price target, implying a 256.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

In a report issued on March 30, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Ovid Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 35.6% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ovid Therapeutics with a $20.00 average price target, implying a 594.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

