Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT – Research Report), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ – Research Report) and Palatin Technologies (PTN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, with a price target of $192.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.2% and a 30.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $193.57, a 32.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

In a report released today, Matt Miksic from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson, with a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $147.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 62.1% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Johnson & Johnson with a $166.86 average price target.

Palatin Technologies (PTN)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Palatin Technologies, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 48.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Palatin Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.17.

