September 28, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPTResearch Report), Johnson & Johnson (JNJResearch Report) and Palatin Technologies (PTNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, with a price target of $192.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.2% and a 30.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $193.57, a 32.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

In a report released today, Matt Miksic from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson, with a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $147.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 62.1% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Johnson & Johnson with a $166.86 average price target.

Palatin Technologies (PTN)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Palatin Technologies, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 48.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Palatin Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.17.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019