October 11, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: PolyPid (PYPD), Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PolyPid (PYPDResearch Report) and Clearside Biomedical (CLSDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

PolyPid (PYPD)

In a report released today, Roy Buchanan from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on PolyPid, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.57, close to its 52-week low of $6.95.

Buchanan has an average return of 2.2% when recommending PolyPid.

According to TipRanks.com, Buchanan is ranked #6142 out of 7689 analysts.

PolyPid has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

JMP Securities analyst Jonathan Wolleben reiterated a Buy rating on Clearside Biomedical today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolleben is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 42.3% success rate. Wolleben covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ocular Therapeutix, Intercept Pharma, and Altimmune.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Clearside Biomedical with a $12.67 average price target, a 150.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 4, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

