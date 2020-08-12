August 12, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS), Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHASResearch Report), Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCAResearch Report) and Mesoblast (MESOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 42.5% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Phasebio Pharmaceuticals with a $14.75 average price target, a 243.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.55, close to its 52-week low of $6.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 47.4% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50, a 143.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Mesoblast (MESO)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Mesoblast, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 36.5% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mesoblast with a $16.81 average price target, implying a 33.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Dawson James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

