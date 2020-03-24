Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Pharnext SA (PNEXF), Crossject SA (CRJTF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Pharnext SA (PNEXF – Research Report) and Crossject SA (CRJTF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Pharnext SA (PNEXF)

Pharnext SA received a Hold rating and a EUR5.50 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Damien Choplain yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.30, equals to its 52-week low of $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.8% and a 17.0% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma SA, GeNeuro SA, and Argenx Se.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pharnext SA with a $5.94 average price target.

Crossject SA (CRJTF)

In a report released yesterday, Paul de Froment from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Crossject SA, with a price target of EUR2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Froment is ranked #1504 out of 6151 analysts.

Crossject SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.38.

