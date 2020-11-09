November 9, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC), Translate Bio (TBIO)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORICResearch Report), Translate Bio (TBIOResearch Report) and Biogen (BIIBResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Oric Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 46.6% and a 71.1% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Oric Pharmaceuticals with a $48.33 average price target, representing a 104.3% upside. In a report issued on November 6, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Translate Bio (TBIO)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Translate Bio, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 42.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Proteostasis Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Translate Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00, a 97.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Biogen (BIIB)

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 43.1% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Axovant Gene Therapies.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $319.64, which is a -3.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $318.00 price target.

