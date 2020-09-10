Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Ontrak (OTRK), MEI Pharma (MEIP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ontrak (OTRK – Research Report), MEI Pharma (MEIP – Research Report) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ontrak (OTRK)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Ontrak yesterday and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $80.32, close to its 52-week high of $80.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 61.3% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Livongo Health, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ontrak with a $75.33 average price target, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report issued on September 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

MEI Pharma (MEIP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on MEI Pharma today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 40.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

MEI Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.13.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 46.3% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blueprint Medicines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $99.42, implying a 39.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

