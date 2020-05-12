May 12, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Novavax (NVAX), Halozyme (HALO)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Novavax (NVAXResearch Report), Halozyme (HALOResearch Report) and Bluebird Bio (BLUEResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Novavax (NVAX)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan maintained a Buy rating on Novavax today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Duncan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 51.5% success rate. Duncan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Novavax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.50, implying a -1.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Halozyme (HALO)

BMO Capital analyst Do Kim maintained a Buy rating on Halozyme today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.77, close to its 52-week high of $25.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 60.5% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Bioxcel Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Halozyme is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.43, a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report released today, Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio, with a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $62.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 42.4% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Bluebird Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $106.90, implying a 74.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

