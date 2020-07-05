Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Morphic Holding (MORF), Molecular Partners AG (MLLCF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Morphic Holding (MORF – Research Report) and Molecular Partners AG (MLLCF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Morphic Holding (MORF)

BMO Capital analyst Do Kim maintained a Buy rating on Morphic Holding on June 30 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 64.2% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Morphic Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

Molecular Partners AG (MLLCF)

In a report issued on June 30, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Molecular Partners AG, with a price target of CHF18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.50, equals to its 52-week high of $22.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 52.9% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

Molecular Partners AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.81.

